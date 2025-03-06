The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,169,000 after buying an additional 958,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,145,000 after acquiring an additional 762,746 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 891.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 521,404 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 192,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 977,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,677,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.13.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $109.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $98.77 and a 52 week high of $127.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.25%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

