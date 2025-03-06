THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on THO. StockNews.com raised shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of THO stock opened at $81.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average is $104.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $78.88 and a 52-week high of $118.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 369.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

