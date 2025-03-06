Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $211,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XVV. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Shares of XVV stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.37 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.04. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

