Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $4,809,106.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4,490.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 52,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 50,918 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 363,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 290,882 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $20,555,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.71. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

