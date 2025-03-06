Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,699 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $101.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $135.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.89 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Melius downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

