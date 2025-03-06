Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $267,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 7,234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 15,406.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,135,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,392,000 after acquiring an additional 634,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Evergy by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,848,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,650,000 after acquiring an additional 583,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.38. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $69.93.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Barclays reduced their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

