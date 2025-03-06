TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,835 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,600,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 391.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 781,058 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in TTM Technologies by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 367,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 6,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,657.50. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $633,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,415.68. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,846. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTMI

TTM Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

TTMI opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.19. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.