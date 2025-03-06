UBS Group Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $155.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.23.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.92. Target has a 52-week low of $112.53 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $757,892,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Target by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,530,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Target by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,407,000 after buying an additional 1,506,275 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Target by 173.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,295,000 after buying an additional 1,502,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

