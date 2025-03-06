Ultra One Day Volume Tops $540,089.38 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $23.59 million and approximately $540,089.38 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90,754.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.27 or 0.00433328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00040215 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00008213 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,008,850 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 414,008,849.7361 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.05719745 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $615,560.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.