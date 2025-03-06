UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stake Reduced by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in UniFirst by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UniFirst from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $274,024.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. The trade was a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Price Performance

NYSE:UNF opened at $210.52 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.09. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $604.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.90%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

