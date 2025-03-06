United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and traded as low as $24.10. United Utilities Group shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 34,533 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

About United Utilities Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49.

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.