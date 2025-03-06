UNIUM Trading Down 15.4% This Week (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. UNIUM has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $219.99 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNIUM has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,272.80 or 0.99784055 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88,796.99 or 0.99252214 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,065,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 0.14271033 USD and is down -7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $185.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

