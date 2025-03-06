Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VGT opened at $586.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.16. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $478.25 and a 52-week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

