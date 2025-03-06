Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $179.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $154.17 and a 12 month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

