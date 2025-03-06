Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 166 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $92.43 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $115.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

