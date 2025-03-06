Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,767,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $103,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

See Also

