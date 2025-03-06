Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $121.18 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 87,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $121,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,040,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,254,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,647,364,000 after purchasing an additional 585,735 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,485,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 521,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,917,000 after purchasing an additional 407,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 435,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,568,000 after purchasing an additional 397,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Bank of America lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,727. This represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $372,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,980.80. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $106.15 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $100.54 and a one year high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average is $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.98%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

