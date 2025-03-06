Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $163.90 Million Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,551,228 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,135 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $163,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONB. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,677,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,810,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 914,217 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,394,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,675,000 after purchasing an additional 352,116 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

