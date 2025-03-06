Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Raised by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.8% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.96.

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of V stock opened at $352.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $366.54. The stock has a market cap of $654.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,505 shares of company stock worth $22,290,507 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

