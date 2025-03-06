Vision Financial Markets LLC Buys Shares of 5,800 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Creative Planning grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 8.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 115.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 285.7% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at about $786,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

AB opened at $38.21 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 price target on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Stories

