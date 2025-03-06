Vision Financial Markets LLC Invests $47,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

