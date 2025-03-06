Vision Financial Markets LLC Invests $506,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 141.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,384,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,674,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,006,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RH by 26.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH opened at $289.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a fifty-two week low of $212.43 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RH shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.60.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,050. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,880 shares of company stock worth $29,129,879 in the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

