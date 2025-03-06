Vision Financial Markets LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.83.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock opened at $317.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.22. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.04. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

