VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2025

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,896.55% and a negative return on equity of 43.73%.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

VYNE traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.38. 38,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.13. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VYNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VYNE Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at VYNE Therapeutics

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 15,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,472 shares in the company, valued at $150,298.24. This trade represents a 41.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

See Also

Earnings History for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.