VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,896.55% and a negative return on equity of 43.73%.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

VYNE traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.38. 38,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.13. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VYNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at VYNE Therapeutics

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 15,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,472 shares in the company, valued at $150,298.24. This trade represents a 41.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

