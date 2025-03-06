Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. reduced its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop makes up about 1.9% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 42.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 28.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of WD stock opened at $84.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $341.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. Analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 84.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

