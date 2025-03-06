Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 674 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $568.02 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $571.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total value of $145,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,093.55. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,467. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

