Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 757 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,967,000 after purchasing an additional 375,684 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Penumbra by 3,832.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,564,000 after acquiring an additional 358,932 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,547,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,786,000 after acquiring an additional 264,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,965,000. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Penumbra by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 361,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,229,000 after acquiring an additional 148,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $232.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $3,644,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,582 shares in the company, valued at $203,498,922.72. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,498. The trade was a 11.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,318 shares of company stock worth $4,585,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $285.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 840.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.94 and its 200-day moving average is $234.26.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

