Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) recently:

3/5/2025 – AST SpaceMobile had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $40.20 to $47.90. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – AST SpaceMobile had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – AST SpaceMobile had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – AST SpaceMobile was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/6/2025 – AST SpaceMobile is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2025 – AST SpaceMobile had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $44.70 to $40.20. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

ASTS traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,647,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,589,480. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

