Wendy’s’ (WEN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus upgraded Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.34.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Price Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Wendy’s by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 94,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.