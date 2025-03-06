Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ (YMAB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $18.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $217.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.