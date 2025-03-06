Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for AEIS Earnings

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS stock opened at $110.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $89.12 and a 12 month high of $132.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 426.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at $451,760.04. This represents a 31.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,333.42. This represents a 49.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

