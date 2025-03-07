10,000 Shares in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NextNav by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextNav by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 57,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextNav

In other news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,152.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 815,722 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,493.30. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $61,042.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,087,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,914,188.08. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,908 shares of company stock valued at $141,851 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextNav Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NN opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. NextNav Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on NextNav from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

NextNav Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

