15,277 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Chung Wu Investment Group LLC

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.7% of Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

