18,220 Shares in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Bought by Haven Private LLC

Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 397,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 200,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,090,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 74,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period.

IGOV opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.2269 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

