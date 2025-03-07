2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 139,000 Shares of Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 139,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$94,033.50.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 100,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 100,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$66,480.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 150,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$104,745.00.

On Friday, February 14th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 178,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$133,215.20.

On Wednesday, February 12th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 218,500 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$146,089.10.

On Monday, February 10th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 400,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$259,640.00.

Erdene Resource Development Stock Up 5.8 %

ERD stock opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$260.91 million, a PE ratio of -289.90 and a beta of 1.63. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.60.

About Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

