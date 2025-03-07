2,197,974 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,197,974 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Target Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE TGT opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $112.53 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.46 and a 200-day moving average of $141.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.