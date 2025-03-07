2,197,974 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,197,974 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,122,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.
Target Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE TGT opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $112.53 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.46 and a 200-day moving average of $141.72.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
