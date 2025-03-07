2,472 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
PPA opened at $114.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $97.53 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.58.
About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
