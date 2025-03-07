2,474 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Acquired by Bradyco Inc.

Bradyco Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000. Markel Group makes up 3.0% of Bradyco Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 199.4% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 33,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 72.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $120,446,902.40. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,685.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on MKL

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,898.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,823.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,696.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,417.65 and a twelve month high of $2,063.68.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.