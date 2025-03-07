29,258 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Purchased by K2 Financial Inc.

K2 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 160.8% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 217.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 436,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 299,153 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 113,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $26.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.