29,258 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Purchased by K2 Financial Inc.

K2 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 160.8% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 217.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 436,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 299,153 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 113,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of SCHM opened at $26.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15.
About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Investing in Small-Cap AI: Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.