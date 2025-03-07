3,344 Shares in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Rubrik by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 360,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter worth about $323,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 248,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 49,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RBRK. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rubrik from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rubrik from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $193,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153 shares in the company, valued at $11,828.43. The trade was a 94.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $2,000,689.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,505,393.61. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,512 shares of company stock worth $41,708,771 over the last 90 days.

Rubrik Stock Down 6.9 %

NYSE RBRK opened at $58.53 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56.

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

