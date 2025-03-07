3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.4% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $250,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $240,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $146.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $156.35. The company has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,736.32. This represents a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $1,010,438.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,564.70. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

