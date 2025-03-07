42,723 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by K2 Financial Inc.

K2 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of K2 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

