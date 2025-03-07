508 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Foundry Financial Group Inc.

Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $263.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $847.39 billion, a PE ratio of 129.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock worth $153,659,530. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

