5,492 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,492 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,610,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,211,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 462,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 303,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,159,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,620,000 after purchasing an additional 259,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,707,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $82,011.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,533.09. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,396,515.28. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,039 shares of company stock valued at $930,029 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.65.

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -164.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

