6,762 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Haven Private LLC

Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of Haven Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 948.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,814,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,055,760,000 after buying an additional 89,975,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after buying an additional 82,998,328 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 842.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,209,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 975.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,833,894,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674,902 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $179.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

