71,451 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Purchased by Novus Advisors LLC

Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.4% of Novus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.13 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

