77,880 Shares in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM) Bought by K2 Financial Inc.

K2 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 77,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 3.0% of K2 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,510,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,446,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,136,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SEIM stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $508.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.05.

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

