Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $96.11, but opened at $84.14. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $81.67, with a volume of 3,014,468 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANF

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 4.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,755,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 53,999 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $221,910,000 after acquiring an additional 892,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $183,829,000 after acquiring an additional 212,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,815,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,037,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,116,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares during the period.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.