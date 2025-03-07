Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE ATGE opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $112.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $496,887.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,384.32. This trade represents a 37.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,770.17. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

