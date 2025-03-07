Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 100000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 100.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.02.
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.
